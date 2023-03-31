Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $301.25 and last traded at $301.25. Approximately 32,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 57,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
