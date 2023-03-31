Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $301.25 and last traded at $301.25. Approximately 32,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 57,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

