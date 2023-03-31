Grin Market Cap Reaches $6.88 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $923,033.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,971.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00317838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00072401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00553911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00432130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

