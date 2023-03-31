Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 767 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
