Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

