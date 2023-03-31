Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

