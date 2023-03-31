Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

