Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,307 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

