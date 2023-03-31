Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

