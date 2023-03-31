Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 101,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 4.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

