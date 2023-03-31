Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 26,280 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $50.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

