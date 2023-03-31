Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 267 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.