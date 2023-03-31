Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.37. Gores Holdings IX shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,685,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth $9,680,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,111,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 729,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

