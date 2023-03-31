Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 162 shares.The stock last traded at $35.37 and had previously closed at $35.00.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.03.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.