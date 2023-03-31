Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 42,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,918. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

