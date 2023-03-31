Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 107,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 27,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

