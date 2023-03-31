Gode Chain (GODE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $460,404.59 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

