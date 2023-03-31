Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,794 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $130,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

