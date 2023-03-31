Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 228,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 150,998 shares.The stock last traded at $48.53 and had previously closed at $47.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.