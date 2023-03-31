Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.07. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 841,683 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gerdau by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

