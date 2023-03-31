Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $167.04.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

