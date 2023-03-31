Geneva Partners LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 4.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.