Genesis Vision Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $675,308.04 and $7.63 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

