General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

