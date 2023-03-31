General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $95.12 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 1843992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,135.00, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.