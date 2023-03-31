Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $328.60.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $59,121,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

