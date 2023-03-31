GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 14,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

GBS Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GBS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GBS by 65.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.