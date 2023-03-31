Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 751.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,806 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $3,800,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

