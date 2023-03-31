G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15,844.38 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001289 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

