FY2025 Earnings Estimate for The AES Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for AES in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AES Stock Performance

AES has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE AES opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES



The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

