FY2023 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Further Reading

