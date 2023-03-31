Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.13. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 39,933 shares.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

