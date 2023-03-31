Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $503.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

