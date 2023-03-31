Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. 192,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.