Foster Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $62,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 318,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

