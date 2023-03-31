Foster Group Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $164.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

