Foster Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,280 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,057,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 124,805 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.78. 131,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

