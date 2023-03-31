Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 79,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,048. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.