Foster Group Inc. Has $804,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 116,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,487. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.