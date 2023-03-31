Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 3,698,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,299. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.