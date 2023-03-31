Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Vertical Research currently has $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTV. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.08.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

