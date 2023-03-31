Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fortis makes up 1.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 905,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 240,439 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 143,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

