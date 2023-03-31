Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $15.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 466,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 34,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

