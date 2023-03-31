Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$2.00. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 10,642 shares changing hands.

Foraco International Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$193.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

