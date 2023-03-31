Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FMX. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $95.04 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

