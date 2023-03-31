Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FMX. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.03.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX opened at $95.04 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
