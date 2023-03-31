FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. 180,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

