FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.80. The company has a market capitalization of $279.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

