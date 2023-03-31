Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 324,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,202,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

