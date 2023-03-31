Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $441.29 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Flare has a total market capitalization of $441.29 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,306,142,828 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03565386 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $13,846,577.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.