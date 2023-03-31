Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85.

Shares of FIVN traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,077,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

