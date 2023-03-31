Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85.
Five9 Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of FIVN traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,077,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Five9
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Stories
