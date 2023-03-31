First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 194,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,002. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

